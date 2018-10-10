$1M released for river port terminal in Cairo, IL

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - A proposed river port terminal in the city of Cairo, Illinois will be receiving capital funding.
According to state senator Dale Fowler, the funding totals $1 million in a key investment in the future economic development of Southern Illinois.
The money will be used to fund permitting engineering and design costs for the port terminal as part of the current fiscal year 2019 state budget.
The location for the port terminal is situated at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers as well as the Canadian National railroad running from Chicago to New Orleans and near three major interstates.
The project will move forward with all capital funding to be expended by June 30, 2019 and is expected to be completed within 24 months.
