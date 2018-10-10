KY Governor Bevin announces new plan to deal with Asian Carp

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Governor Matt Bevin alongside cabinet members announced a new plan to help bring down the number of Asian Carp in western Kentucky waters this afternoon that aims to boost jobs and the state’s economy.
They are going to sell them.
Many people have funny fishing stories about the species, like Charley Franklin who lives right outside Paducah.
“We’re out there and all of a sudden these fish are jumping up into the boat and I’m just like, ‘so why did I bring a fishing pole?’" he said remembering the first time he ever saw an Asian Carp.
While these fish make for good stories, they are dangerous to the natural environment because they eat the food that native fish like bass and crappie.
Secretary of Tourism, Don Parkinson’s laid out the general idea in today’s press conference at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“We’re gonna have what’s called a fish center,” he said, “and it’s gonna go out and buy all the fish the fishermen can bring in at a marked price.”
To be more exact, Gov. Bevin said the state will buy Asian Carp off fishermen for market price plus a 5 cent incentive.
The initiative will be a public-private partnership between the state and Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe. Angie Yu is the manager of the facility and will be running business operations for the fish center.
“I think we can beat fish. We can create jobs. We can set up an industry,” she said.
Yu said there is a huge market for Asian Carp internationally, and thinks that the state of Kentucky can capitalize on the problem while making money for local fishermen. She anticipates processing 2 million pounds of the fish in the first year.
Gov. Bevin said that could be a lot of money for people willing to work hard enough for it.
“A two person crew, if you fished 240 days a year could make $200,000,” he said.
A couple residents at the announcement were skeptical of the idea, but Yu said people shouldn’t knock it til they try it.
“Tasting is believing. Please try it. You will like it,” she said.
Franklin has tried them before and wasn’t too impressed, but pointed out that there’s one way people will eat anything.
“They don’t taste very good,” he said, “but they’ll fry up, and around here, if it ain’t fried it ain’t food.”
Gov. Bevin and Yu said they are currently looking for locations for the fishing center, but there will be multiple locations on western Kentucky lakes.
