KY Dept. of Corrections expanding public alert system

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Corrections is expanding its automatic notification system to provide public alerts in the event of an inmate escapee from a halfway house.
The department already uses the notification system, AlertXpress, providing alerts in case of an inmate escapee.
To receive notifications, residents only have to call a toll-free number, 1-866-445-2867, and register by the zip code of the facility. The automated service will call anyone registered with a pre-recorded message if an inmate escapes. It will call again when the escapee is back in custody.
