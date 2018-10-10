KY Dept. of Corrections expanding public alert system

The Kentucky Department of Corrections is expanding its automatic notification system to provide public alerts in the event of an inmate escapee from a halfway house. (Source: KLTV Staff)
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Corrections is expanding its automatic notification system to provide public alerts in the event of an inmate escapee from a halfway house.

The department already uses the notification system, AlertXpress, providing alerts in case of an inmate escapee.

To receive notifications, residents only have to call a toll-free number, 1-866-445-2867, and register by the zip code of the facility. The automated service will call anyone registered with a pre-recorded message if an inmate escapes. It will call again when the escapee is back in custody.

