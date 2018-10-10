Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra indicted for drugs, threats

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012 file photo, Lenny Dykstra sits during his sentencing for grand theft auto in Los Angeles. A grand jury in New Jersey has indicted the former baseball star on drug and other charges. The indictment handed up Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, stems from an altercation in May between Dykstra and an Uber driver. Dykstra faces charges of each of cocaine and methamphetamine possession, as well as making terroristic threats. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (Nick Ut)