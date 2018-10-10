First Alert Wednesday Evening Outlook

We are finally saying good-bye (in a big way!) to our run of record warm and sticky fall weather…as a major pattern shift is occurring this evening. A cold front moving through the region this evening will introduce a much cooler and less humid pattern for the next week or so, with temps going from above average to below average in a big hurry. We’ve had a few showers at times today, but the thunderstorm threat looks to be developing mainly just east of the Heartland this evening….so overall rainfall amounts in our region were pretty meager. However, there are at least two more shots at some cool light rain over the next few days. In the meantime we’ll have a noticeably cooler and breeze evening, with temps falling into the 60s and 50s behind our front…and daybreak lows will be mainly 50° and below! Tomorrow looks like a nice fall day, with mostly sunny skies and highs mainly in the low to mid 60s.