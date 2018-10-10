First Alert: Cooler temps back in the forecast

(KFVS) - Showers and storms associated with a strong cold front are moving across western portions of the Heartland with lighter shows in our eastern side.
Lisa Michaels says these will continue to weaken as it moves east during the morning hours.
Today will be the last warm and humid day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
This front will initiate stronger storms and showers during the afternoon which could produce heavy rain and strong winds.
