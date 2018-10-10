Caruthersville man arrested on kidnapping, robbery, other charges

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri man is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery.
Caruthersville Police say officers arrested Dante Moore Tuesday, Oct. 9 on an active warrant for multiple felony charges throughout Pemiscot County.
Moore is facing the following charges: robbery first degree, armed criminal action, burglary first degree or attempt, and two counts of kidnapping first degree.
Moore was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center and is being held on $50,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.