Carbondale named compassionate & nonviolent community

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale was established as a compassionate and nonviolent community by Nonviolent Carbondale on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Nonviolent Carbondale organizes and supports activities that foster nonviolent and compassionate interactions in the community.
The Compassionate Community designation is a promise to prioritize compassion in collective decision making, a commitment to strive toward and sustain a compassionate community, establish compassionate action initiatives, develop compassionate solutions to potentially divisive problems and encourage the community to work together.
Since 2011, peace activist Hugh Muldoon, the Carbondale Public Library, The Women’s Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale and the Interfaith Council have worked together on the compassionate and nonviolent community project. Their work includes hosting programs and exhibits throughout the community as part of the “11 Days for Compassion” and “11 Days for Peace” initiatives.
Inspired by a visit to Carbondale, author and Nobel Peace Prize nominee John Dear launched a nationwide Nonviolent Cities Project with Carbondale as the model. There are now 50 Nonviolent City projects nationwide.
