AP: Cardi B, Post Malone won't compete for new artist Grammy

Malone was also a hot topic at the Grammys meeting for his recent album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," which was kicked out of the rap category and pushed into the pop genre, the source said. Best rap album nominees must contain 51 percent or more of rap music, and the Grammys rap committee felt "Beerbongs" leaned more toward the pop genre with its the production, sound and melodies. The diverse album also includes singing, elements of R&B and rock and veers outside of rap with songs like the guitar-tinged "Stay." The person said the larger Grammys committee listened to the entire 18-track album — which includes the No. 1 hits "Rockstar" and "Psycho" as well as "Better Now," currently No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart — and voted that it would compete in pop instead of rap.