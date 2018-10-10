After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse workers who say its $15 hourly minimum wage wouldn’t benefit them, will now get a bigger raise. The company says adjustments are being made this Oct. 2018, and workers who already made $15 an hour will get more than the $1 extra an hour promised last week. Amazon says the raise will differ by warehouse.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)