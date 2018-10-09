Your Tuesday First Alert Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are experiencing one more hot day across the area as temperatures warm well into the 80s. We are watching strong to severe thunderstorms across the western parts of Missouri but as of right now, these storms look to miss the Heartland. There is a chance of an isolated pop-up shower this evening with thunderstorms becoming more likely towards the early morning hours in our western counties. Lows by morning will be around 70 degrees.