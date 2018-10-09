Your Tuesday First Alert Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are experiencing one more hot day across the area as temperatures warm well into the 80s. We are watching strong to severe thunderstorms across the western parts of Missouri but as of right now, these storms look to miss the Heartland. There is a chance of an isolated pop-up shower this evening with thunderstorms becoming more likely towards the early morning hours in our western counties. Lows by morning will be around 70 degrees.
Wednesday we will see a cold front move through the area. Ahead of this front it will be warm and muggy with scattered storms. A few of the storms tomorrow could be strong but the greatest threat of severe weather looks to remain north of I-64. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.