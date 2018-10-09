Would-be burglar(s) damage Carbondale business

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Rural King on Friday, Oct. 5.
Officers say they responded to a burglary alarm sounding off at the business around 3:39 a.m., but the suspect(s) took off before they arrived.
The investigation reportedly shows that an unknown suspect or suspects used force to enter the business in an attempt to steal property.
Police say no items were taken, but there was significant property damage.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to all the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.