What you need to know Oct. 9

It is Tuesday, Oct. 9.
If you like the summer-like temperatures we’ve been having, soak it up.
Today high temperatures will be in the 80s.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there could be a few scattered showers or storms in Southeast Missouri, but most of the Heartland will remain dry.
More Scattered showers and storms are expected early Wednesday. The outlook for severe weather is low, but can’t be ruled out.
The rest of the week looks cooler. On Friday morning lows could be in the 30s.
- Hurricane Michael is expected to continue growing more severe before it hits northwest Florida this week.
- A man and woman accused of a grow operation in Marble hill were arrested.
- The #trashcanbandits are now back behind bars.
- The supreme court will meet for the first time with its newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh.
Facebook is breaking into the smart speaker market. The social media’s device puts a camera in your home.
TWA isn’t taking to the skies again, but one of its classic airplanes could serve you up a cocktail.
