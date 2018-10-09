3 wanted in connection to Ulta theft in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police are search for three people in connection to a theft on Oct. 9.
According to Police, at 3:45 p.m. an employee at the Ulta near Kentucky Oaks Mall said that two black males and one black female came into the store, put several bottles of cologne and perfume in a bag and left.
The merchandise was valued at nearly $2,000. The three left in a silver Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information about the identity of these three individuals is asked to call police at (270) 444-8550 or leave a tip by texting Crime Stoppers at 847411 or using the Crime Stopper App.
