UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with 16-year-old girl’s disappearance

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police said Tuesday they have arrested a man suspected in the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.
Keegan Bryce Tatsch, 24, of Poplar Bluff is being held on suspicion of interference of custody.
He’s accused of picking Sloane Caroline Quinn up at her school in Jonesboro Monday morning and taking her to his home in Missouri.
A school security camera caught Quinn getting into a 2004 to 2008 black Pontiac Grand Prix.
According to investigators, the vehicle reportedly had an Arkansas State University Red Wolves license plate in front, however, the license could not be fully made out.
The car also had damage to the front passenger side door and the rear-view mirror is missing.
According to a news release Tuesday from Corporal David McDaniel, public information officer for the JPD, detectives received information that the vehicle belonged to Tatsch.
Officers contacted Tatsch at his place of employment in Pocahontas, McDaniel stated.
“Tatsch told officers that he had been in contact with Sloane through a chat-based app and he drove to Jonesboro to pick her up,” McDaniel stated. “From there Sloane was taken to his home in Missouri and he then went to work.”
Butler County sheriff’s deputies traveled to Tatsch’s home where they located Quinn and returned her to her parents.
Tatsch is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing for interference with custody, a Class C felony.
We hope to learn more information about how the circumstances surrounding her discovery and we’ll let you know as soon as we confirm that.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.