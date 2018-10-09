Search underway for missing boater at Kentucky Lake

GRAND RIVERS, KY (KFVS) - A search is underway for a reported missing boater at Kentucky Lake, according to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
EMA Director Curt Curtner says his office was contacted around 11:30 a.m. that person, believed to be a man, went missing after their small fishing boat sank near Lighthouse Landing.
A witness reported to officials that a strong gust of wind picked the boat up in the air and the boat crashed back down into the lake and sank.
The witness says the boater was seen for a brief moment before they disappeared in the water.
Curtner says the boater was not wearing a life jacket and the identity of the boater is unknown.
He says it is also not clear where the missing boater launched their vessel.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.