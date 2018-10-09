Reward offer for missing cattle possibly stolen in Wayne Co., MO

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The possible theft of one Gelbvieh bull and seven cows with calves is under investigation in Wayne County, Missouri.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the cattle went missing the last week of September from property off of County Road 406 in Williamsville.
The bull has reportedly since been located.
The Sheriff’s Department says the owners of the missing cattle is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or person responsible for their disappearance.
If you have any information about the missing cattle, you are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 573-224-3219 or their anonymous tip line 833-865-5558.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.