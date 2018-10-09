Plane flips at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRADEAU, MO (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
According to Cape Girardeau Sgt. Rick Schmidt a private plane flipped onto its top at the airport.
Sgt. Schmidt says two people were inside the plane and both were rushed to local hospitals.
We’re told their injuries are serious.
According to Cape Girardeau Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan the plane flipped as it was landing.
The incident reportedly did not impact other scheduled flights.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Along with Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Departments, multiple emergency crews responded to the scene, including those with Scott City, Scott County, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
