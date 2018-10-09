Kentucky voter registration deadline is Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky residents are running out of time to register to vote in the November elections.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 elections is 4 p.m. Tuesday. It's also the deadline for people already registered to vote in Kentucky but have moved and need to update their information. People can register online at GoVoteKy.com . Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 9.
To be eligible to vote, people must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Kentucky for at least 28 days before the election and be at least 18 years old on or before election day. Anyone adjudged to be “mentally incompetent” is not eligible to vote. Convicted felons can’t vote unless they have had their civil rights restored.