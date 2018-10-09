Kentucky opens new Fulton County Social Services office

FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, officially opened its new Fulton County on Tuesday, Oct. 9 with a reception and facility tour.
“Our priority is to provide quality and timely services to all families needing our assistance,” said CHFS Secretary Adam Meier. “These new offices will help us make these connections. I am so pleased for the staff and customers of Fulton County DCBS to use these improved facilities.”
The celebration included a reception with agency leadership, local leaders from various segments of the community and other advocates and partners.
DCBS Commissioner Eric Clark said the new 6,020 square-foot office space in the city of Fulton combines all DCBS services into one location for easier customer service.
“These changes demonstrate our commitment to efficient work environments for our staff and effective services to our clients,” he said. “The family visitation room is safe and welcoming. Co-housing our department’s offices also leads to clients obtaining more comprehensive services in one trip, saving time and resources.”
Customer confidentiality is improved with a new intake window and completely private staff offices. Clark said there are security enhancements, too, including keypad access for staff, safety glass in all the reception windows and security cameras in the visitation room.
Commissioner Clark added the new facility was totally renovated and includes new high efficiency heating and cooling system that will improve on energy costs. For added safety, there is also 24-hour camera monitoring on the perimeter of the building.
The new Fulton DCBS is located at 601 Stephen Beale Drive, Suite A Fulton, KY 42041 and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
