1 injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 13 in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
According to ISP, Brent Pulley, 34, of Marion, Ill, was traveling Route 13 when vehicles in front of him stopped shorter than he expected.
Pulley rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, which caused it to continue forward into the next vehicle.
Pulley was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other people involved refused treatment.
ISP cited Pulley for following to closely.
