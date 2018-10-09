10/9/18: the importance of cyber security

I'm sure you got those crazy posts on Facebook over the past week saying, "Don't accept my friend requests, I've been hacked," only to find out that it was all a big hoax.
Think about that. Usually, it's a hoax that leads to actual hacking and this time, it's a hoax about hacking that in most cases didn't even happen.
It's easy to say that this is all hysteria. But unfortunately, it's our reality.
Cyber security is going to become the profession of choice and necessity in the coming years.
Heartland News did a story about Cape Schools and their renewed focus on teaching their students and teachers about cyber security.
Topics include password security, email security, data loss prevention, and general tips and tricks for staying safe online.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools' Technology Coordinator Brian Hall said, "If we can teach people how to use better workplace security, hopefully that will transfer over to home as well."
Southeast Missouri State University recently announced one of the few cyber security degrees in the country to nationally receive accreditation.
I salute our educational institutions for making cyber security a priority.
Now if they can keep people from hacking, or causing hysteria on Facebook by not hacking when we thought they did, we'll all be happy.
Changing with our times and teaching our young people to protect all of us in the digital frontier makes this A Better Heartland.