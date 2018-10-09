First Alert: One more day of Summer-like temperatures

(KFVS) - Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says today we’ll have highs in the 80s. A few scattered showers or storms can’t be ruled out for Southeast Missouri, but most of the Heartland will remain dry.
Scattered showers and storms will move into the Heartland early on Wednesday. The threat for severe weather is still low, but can not be ruled out.
Much cooler air takes over for the rest of the week. Friday morning low temperatures could dip into the 30s.
Hurricane Michael is a threat to Florida, but the storm will not impact our weather. Michael is expected to make landfall as a category 3 storm on Wednesday.
