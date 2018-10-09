Dump truck crash blocking traffic in Crittenden Co., KY

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash involving a dump truck hauling gravel is blocking two lanes of a highway in Crittenden County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) the crash is blocking U.S. 60 near the 21.5 mile-marker which is near the Crittenden-Union County line.
This area is reportedly along U.S. 60 in the lower Rosebud Hill area near the Blackford Church Road intersection and near the Kenergy Sub Station.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.
At this time the truck and its load are blocking both lanes of the highway.
KYTC crews are detouring traffic via KY 365 through Sturgis.
KYTC believes the clean-up of the mess will take approximately three hours.
It’s not clear if there are any injuries.
