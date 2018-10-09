Crews respond to Diehlstadt, MO residential fire

Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Diehlstadt on Monday, Oct. 8. (Source: Scott County Rural Fire Protection District)
By Kaylie Ross | October 8, 2018 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 9:02 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Diehlstadt on Monday, Oct. 8.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, crews responded at 2:30 p.m. to a residence on Swank St.

Rescue Engine 1765 was first to arrive and found a single story medium-sized home with heavy smoke and fire.

Chief Perrien met with neighbors in a frantic stating the elderly male was still inside.

Crews made an aggressive search on the structure, however, was unable to find the man.

The man was later found at a local store and not hurt.

The home is considered a total loss.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District was assisted by Sikeston DPS Fire Division and Charleston DPS Fire Division.

