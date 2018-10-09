Briggs and Stratton donates to PBHS agriculture program

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Students at Poplar Bluff High School will have more of a hands-on experience with machinery.
On Oct. 9, Briggs and Stratton made a donation of 30 small engines for the school’s agriculture program.
Student will disassemble and reassemble these engines to see how pistons and valves function. This is just an example of what students will be able to learn with the donation of these engines, according to agriculture instructor Dean Lackey.
“It helps tremendously,” said Lackey, first year teacher at PBHS. “It’d be hard to have a program like this without such partnerships.”
Lackey noted that Briggs supported his previous school in Cardwell, MO as well, but now having the manufacturer in his backyard is a “plus plus.” He and his colleague Kathryn Clark were recently invited on a tour of the plant.
