Both LMDC escapees now back in custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Both of the men who escaped from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections over the weekend are now back in police custody.
Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped around 10 p.m. Saturday, hiding in garbage cans that fellow inmates rolled outside for pickup. Surveillance video shows the men popping out of the bins.
“The possibilities of escapes are always present, but when it could have been prevented with just good security 101 that is pretty upsetting,” Metro Correction Director Mark Bolton said.
Bolton said both inmates were minimum security statue and worked in the kitchen.
Hunt was charged with escaping from a corrections facility in 2005. Since that happened more than 10 years ago, he met the qualification for inmate work placement.
“Those qualifications are something we are going to review from top to bottom," Bolton said. “There could be some changes taking place.”
(Story continues below this post)
Stumler was captured just after 11 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Chinquapin Lane in the Newburg neighborhood. Louisville police said tips from the community helped them catch Stumler.
“That’s the oldest trick in the book,” Dori Lindblad, a witness to the aftermath of the capture, said. “I just think it’s a crying shame for Louisville.”
Witnesses of the capture, noting a nearby garage truck making a regular pickup, joked Stumler wasn't able to slip away again.
“No he’s not,” Lindblad said. “Unfortunately, the dump truck didn’t get him before he escaped.”
Fellow LMDC inmates Tajuan Burton, Gary Bradford and Justin Rankin were charged Monday morning as accomplices to the breakout. Each faced two counts of facilitation of escape in the second degree.
Bolton said two correction officers have been temporarily reassigned during the investigation. Bolton also said he expects more inmate to be involved.
About five hours after Stumler was caught, Hunt was captured after a car chase all over Dixie Highway at about 4 p.m.
The chase began when an employee from a Valero gas station in Midway called police to report someone trying to fraudulently use credit cards there.
The employee shared the suspect’s license plate, and police found the vehicle the suspect was driving was reported to have been stolen, WAVE 3 News' Natalia Martinez reported.
A Brandenburg police officer spotted the vehicle a short time later and tried to pull it over. The driver pulled off to the side of the road, but then took off when the officer approached him. That’s when the chase began. As it continued across county lines, several police agencies assisted.
The chase ended in a five-car crash severe enough that a woman needed to be cut out of her SUV. Her condition was not immediately available.
That woman, along with Hunt and a third person, were taken to University Hospital to be treated for injuries that LMPD said were not life-threatening.
As mentioned previously, Stumler and Hunt were both minimum-security inmates who were working in the jail kitchen before they escaped Saturday.
A witness saw the inmates climbing out of the trash cans and notified a corrections officer. The escape was immediately confirmed and arrest warrants were issued.
