Body of missing woman found in Weakley County, TN

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - The body of a missing woman was found on Monday, Oct. 8.
43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was reported missing from the area between Sharon, TN and Sidonia, TN on Friday, Oct. 5 to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators found Bennett’s body near Mt. Vernon Rd.
The case is still under investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with any information on this case or may have seen Bennett since Oct. 1 is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-find or the sheriff’s department at 731-394-5454.
