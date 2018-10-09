Big temperatures changes just around the corner

Good Tuesday morning. It’s another warm, calm start to the day. Today will be the last day that high temperatures climb to near record highs. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s today. There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening, mainly in southeast Missouri. Most of the rain and thunderstorms will hold off until early Wednesday morning. Storms will push east across the area through the day Wednesday. Much colder air takes over Thursday and sticks around through the 7 day forecast