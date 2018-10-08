Your Monday Afternoon Forecast

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We have two more days of summer time heat left and then changes will head our way. For this evening it will remain very warm and muggy for this time of the year. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s, Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and very warm. There will be a slim chance of a pop-up afternoon shower, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 80s.