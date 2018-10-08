Woman arrested after allegedly breaking into, cleaning house

LINCOLN COUNTY, KY (RNN) - A 38-year-old woman faces a charge of burglary after she broke into another woman’s house, where she cleaned, showered and slept in the bed, according to the sheriff’s department.
Heather Owens, 38, was arrested Saturday when Lincoln County deputy jailer Erica Sampson came home to find the house cleaner than she’d left it – and a stranger in her kitchen.
Officials believe Owens thought the house was hers.
When Sampson asked Owens why she was in her house, Owens asked Sampson the same question, WTVQ reports.
After the brief confrontation, during which Owens reportedly grabbed a knife, the 38-year-old ran from the home.
“I’m pretty sure that she took a shower and slept in my bed. My jewelry box was went through, but other than that, it’s just strange,” Sampson told WLEX.
Officials said nothing appears to have been taken from the home.
“I just want to go home, make sure all of my locks are put in and everything is safe and ready to go,” Sampson told WLEX.
In addition to burglary, Owens faces a charge of drug possession.
According to WKYT, sheriff’s officials said they found two syringes and a marijuana pipe in Owens' backpack when they arrested her. Methamphetamine was also listed on her arrest citation under the possession charges.
Sampson said this is the fourth time someone has broken into her home, WLEX reports. She said she hopes by speaking out about it, she can prevent it from happening again.
