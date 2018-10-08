What you need to know Oct. 8

(KFVS) - Good Morning! It is Monday, Oct. 8.
Summer like heat and humidity are sticking around, at least for a few more days.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says high temperatures today will be around 90 degrees, which could set some records in some areas. Rain chances remain very low.
On Wednesday, we could see some showers and thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather is low, but heavy downpours are possible.
Later in the week we will get our first taste of fall.
It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.
- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning that took place on the Illinois side of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
- An escaped inmate out of Paducah is back behind bars.
- Tropical Storm Michael could threaten the Gulf Coast in the coming week.
- Family members are searching for answers after 20 were killed in a limo crash in New York.
A 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma died after she was electrocuted. Officials say she was trying to get a puppy stuck behind a dryer.
Bill Cosby’s lawyers have asked a Pennsylvania court to overturn the actor’s conviction because of what they call a string of errors in his sex assault case.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.