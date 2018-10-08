Two arrested in Marble Hill grow operation

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two people were arrested following a drug bust on Friday, Oct. 5.
According to Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, the department joined forced with the DEA in connection with a suspected grow operation.
During the investigation into a home on Broadway Street in Marble Hill, a search was conducted and 72 marijuana plants and a butane Hash Oil laboratory was found.
A large quantity of processed marijuana, Hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia was also found in the home.
Eric Tucker and Crystal Tucker were both arrested on the following charges:
- Manufacture of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Controlled Substance (Opioids)
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Both are currently in custody at the Bollinger County Jail.
