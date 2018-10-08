Two arrested in Marble Hill grow operation

Two people were arrested following a drug bust on Friday, Oct. 5. (Source: Bollinger County Sheriff's Office)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two people were arrested following a drug bust on Friday, Oct. 5.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, the department joined forced with the DEA in connection with a suspected grow operation.

During the investigation into a home on Broadway Street in Marble Hill, a search was conducted and 72 marijuana plants and a butane Hash Oil laboratory was found.

A large quantity of processed marijuana, Hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia was also found in the home.

75 plants were seized. (source - Bollinger County Sheriff's Office)
Eric Tucker and Crystal Tucker were both arrested on the following charges:

  • Manufacture of Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (Opioids)
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Both are currently in custody at the Bollinger County Jail.

