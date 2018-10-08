Suspect seen on surveillance stealing items outside Richland schools

This man is wanted for stealing several items from Richland Schools. (Source; Richland R-1 Public Schools)
By Kaylie Ross | October 8, 2018 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:29 PM

ESSEX, MO (KFVS) - A man seen in surveillance footage stole several items from Richland R-1 School District on Sunday, Oct. 7.

According to Richland Superintendent Frank Killian, nothing of huge monetary value was taken from the school. The suspect took several items sitting outside, including a water hose, a 5 gallon bucket of bus cleaner (about $100 worth), 6 mums and mum stands.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the van is asked to contact Richland Schools at 573-283-5332 or the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department at 573-568-4654.

The man is seen on surveillance loading up the items in this white van. (Source: Richland R-1 Public Schools)
