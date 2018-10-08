Suspect seen on surveillance stealing items outside Richland schools

ESSEX, MO (KFVS) - A man seen in surveillance footage stole several items from Richland R-1 School District on Sunday, Oct. 7.
According to Richland Superintendent Frank Killian, nothing of huge monetary value was taken from the school. The suspect took several items sitting outside, including a water hose, a 5 gallon bucket of bus cleaner (about $100 worth), 6 mums and mum stands.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the van is asked to contact Richland Schools at 573-283-5332 or the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department at 573-568-4654.
