Southeast students prepare for Homecoming Week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Students are getting ready for Southeast Missouri State’s Homecoming Week.
Twelve different student organizations painted storefront windows along Broadway Street. Students said they hope the painted windows will bring Southeast spirit to local businesses and the community.
“People can walk by and see how excited the community is getting about homecoming and the students are about it. So i think that kind of pumps everybody up and gets them in the homecoming spirit,” said Lauren Neighbors, Alpha Xi Delta Homecoming Co-Chair.
This is just one of many ways students are gearing up the town for Homecoming Week.
Click here for a list of the week’s events.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.