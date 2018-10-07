Seasonal, barometric change can cause increased headaches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It doesn’t feel like fall outside right now but, your body may be telling you it does. Stuffy noses and allergies aren’t the only ailments that come with fall. It’s also a prime time for something else that is a pain, headaches.
If you feel like you head has been pounding lately, blame it on the change in barometric pressure.
Doctors at Norton Healthcare say headaches and migraines can be triggered by the change in barometric pressure. A neurologist with Norton Neuroscience Institute, Dr. Brian Plato, says bright sunlight, extreme heat or cold, sun glare, high humidity, dry air and windy or stormy weather can also have a significant impact.
As you prepare for weather changes this fall, Dr. Plato recommends the following tips:
- Monitor other headache triggers: Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, get adequate rest, exercise and keep your stress under control.
- Have your medication handy: With the changing weather, it’s best to keep your medications with you 24/7. Should a headache or migraine emerge, you are prepared. This can include preventive medications that help ward off headaches as well as rescue medications for when one starts.
- Look at the forecast: You can predict when you’re likely to have a headache and take a preventive painkiller a day or two in advance. Don’t forget to download the WAVE 3 News and WAVE 3 Weather app on your smartphone.
