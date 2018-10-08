SCAM ALERT: A new scam could be mailed to your door

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The latest scam could be coming to your mailbox and police want you to be on the look out.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are mailing out an unassuming envelope which contains a letter and a check.
The letter reportedly claims to be from a representative from an international sweepstakes company telling the recipient they have won a prize.
Here is the catch. The Sheriff’s Department says the letter instructs the recipient to deposit the check into their account to cover transaction costs in winning the sweepstakes prize and to send the company back a portion of the funds.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the check in their possession appears to be forged from the account of a machine shop in Texas.
If you receive a letter like this, something similar or unsolicited funds from unknown parties, authorities urge you to the be leery and suspicious because they are most always scam related.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.