Police search for stolen sign in Paducah, KY

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public for helping in locating a sign stolen.
According to Police, the owner of the lot called police and reported the sign missing from the 500 block of Broadway street. He said on the sign is painted a light switch with the words, “Paducah, Kentucky Turns Me On! Light Switch by Julia Ann Kennedy.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may also be given through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and you tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the "“WKY Crime Stoppers” app from the Apple Store or Google Play store.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
