MO predator claims ‘it would be a sin’ to be in sex offender treatment

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - A Missouri man was found to be a sexually violent predator by jury. It took less than one hour for the jury to decide, according to the attorney general’s office.
Franklin J. Stitt, Jr. 82, formerly of Amazonia, Mo. reportedly spent decades abusing children as young as four years old.
He exposed himself to children as he worked as a computer repairman 40-years-ago in the military.
In 1983 he was convicted in New Jersey for sexually abusing a girl over several years, beginning when she was eight.
In 1997, at age of 62, Stitt relocated to a home across the street from an elementary school in Amazonia and began molesting and raping multiple young children, aged four to ten years old, according to the attorney general’s office.
Other victims came forward, including his own children who reported incest during the 1970s and 1980s. They turned over letters in which Stitt justified incest as bringing his victims closer to God.
Stitt reportedly said that he was divinely commanded by God to seek out sex with children and was justified by the Bible to commit incest.
He refused sex offender treatment in Missouri’s Department of Corrections, showing no remorse and claiming it would be a sin.
Before Stitt’s possible release to the community in 2017, Mo. AG Josh Hawley filed a petition to commit him to a secure mental health facility as a sexually violent predator. Stitt will remain there and away from children until he is safe to be at large.
“There is no place for those who abuse Missouri’s children,” Hawley said. “Those who do so will be removed from society until they are fit to return.”
The case was tried by Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz and investigated by Missouri’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit.
