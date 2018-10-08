Giant City School receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Giant City School in Carbondale, Illinois has received a new national award only given to 23 other schools in the state.
According to the office of State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Giant City School received the National Blue Ribbon Schools award on Monday, Oct. 1.
The award was reportedly given to the school because students receive an excellent education and the school has a safe and welcoming environment for students.
According to Fowler’s office, in order for schools to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award the institutions have to be nominated and evaluated in one of two performance categories.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.