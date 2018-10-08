Giant City School receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award

Giant City School in Carbondale, Illinois received the National Blue Ribbon Schools award Monday, Oct. 1. (Source: KFVS/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | October 8, 2018 at 12:51 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:51 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Giant City School in Carbondale, Illinois has received a new national award only given to 23 other schools in the state.

According to the office of State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Giant City School received the National Blue Ribbon Schools award on Monday, Oct. 1.

The award was reportedly given to the school because students receive an excellent education and the school has a safe and welcoming environment for students.

“I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to Giant City School for this well-deserved recognition. This is an amazing achievement. Our local educators give so much of themselves in the classroom and honors, such as the Blue Ribbon School award, helps to underscore all the hard work.”
State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg)

According to Fowler’s office, in order for schools to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award the institutions have to be nominated and evaluated in one of two performance categories.

