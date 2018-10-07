Free public wi-fi available in Downtown Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - People in Downtown Cape Girardeau, MO can now get access to Free Public Wi-Fi.
According to City of Cape Girardeau, a partnership between the City of Cape Girardeau and the Marquette Tech District Foundation led to way to making public Wi-Fi happen. Public internet access is available in the downtown area on Broadway, Main and Spanish streets.
The City of Cape Girardeau and Tech District starting working together in 2016. In the exchange, The District would get access to the City’s fiber to connect endpoints of their private network. In return the District would offer free public Wi-Fi.
“The Marquette Tech District Foundation activated free Downtown Wi-Fi in 2017,” said Stacy Dohogne Lane, Community Director for Codefi and the Marquette Tech District Foundation. “Part of our mission is to provide increased and efficient internet, network and technology and connectivity and access to residents, businesses, customers and visitors of downtown Cape Girardeau. The free, downtown Wi-Fi absolutely helps us carry out that mission.”
Plans to expand the W-Fi’s reach are still developing, but for now both visitors and residents can stayed connected in Downtown Cape.
