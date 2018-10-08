First Alert: Summer heat continues

(KFVS) - Air conditioners will be humming again today and for a few more days.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says high temperatures today will be around 90 degrees, which could set some records in some areas. Rain chances remain very low.
Our summer like heat continues for at least a couple more days.
Changes arrive on Wednesday when a cold front will bring rain and scattered thunderstorms.
The threat of severe weather is low, but heavy downpours are possible.
Later in the week we will get our first taste of fall.
It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.