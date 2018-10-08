Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 3-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department after a 3-year-old boy and his babysitter did not show up to meet up with the child’s parents Sunday, Oct. 7.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the parents of the toddler, Shamond Evans, met their babysitter, Craig J. Jacob at the parking lot of a Shell Gas Staition at 5215 Lucas and Hunt in St. Louis County around 2:30 p.m. to drop off their child into the care of Jacob.
The parents expected to pick up their son from Jacob at 5:30 p.m., but Jacob did not return at the scheduled time with the toddler.
Police say the suspect, Jacob, can not be located.
Jacob, 57, is described as a white male, weighing 214 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, 6 feet tall and wearing unknown clothing.
Shamond Evans is a black male, 3 feet tall, weighing around 80 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, red pants, and black shoes.
Jacob and Evans were last seen traveling in a red Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plate 1RB301.
The pick up truck was believed to be traveling to 47 Connie Dr. in St. Charles.
Anyone who has seen Evans, Jacob, an associate, the vehicle, or any information is urged to call police or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
