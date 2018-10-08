Dozens of firefighters battle early morning business fire in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) - An early morning fire damages a business in downtown Johnston City, Illinois.
According to Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton, crews were called to the Linemen’s Lounge around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.
More than 50 firefighters from several Southern Illinois fire departments battled the fie on Broadway and Main St. much of the morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It’s not clear if the building is salvageable.
Lake of Egypt Fire Protection District, Marion, Herrin, Christopher and other area Fire Departments helped Johnston City crews put out the fire.
