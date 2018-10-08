Cape Girardeau Public Schools teach cyber safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Cape Girardeau Public Schools are teaching online safety to students and staff.
Technology staff focuses on a different safety topic each week. They walk classrooms and offices to evaluate online safety knowledge and teach school leaders how to keep themselves and students safe.
"We’ve had a lot of people saying that they are having fun with it. And we’ve had other people that said ‘I got a “frowny” note, I realize what I did. Thank you for giving me this trick, because I never knew about that,'” said Brian Hall, Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ Technology Coordinator.
Hall said he rewards people with candy bars, and there’s a friendly competition between schools throughout the month.
Topics focused on include password security, email security, data loss prevention, and general tips and tricks for staying safe online.
Amy Emmenderfer, Clippard Elementary School Principal, said she has already learned a quick way to lock her computer in a safe and easy way.
“There's a lot of times that I'm in the middle of something, and I get called away at the spur of the moment. And so just to be able to do that really quickly and know that what I was working on is still up on my computer when I get back was a lifesaver for me,” said Emmenderfer.
She said there have been no issues in the past and hopes being proactive will prevent issues in the future.
This month isn’t only for teachers and administrators. Students will learn tips and tricks to keep themselves safe online as well.
“If we can teach people how to use better workplace security, hopefully that will transfer over to home as well,” said Hall.
