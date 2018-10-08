Breakdown: How to get best view of Draconid meteor shower

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - When you think October, you may think orange, Halloween, falling leaves, cool temperatures and now you can add the Draconid meteor shower which comes annually around Oct 8. The meteor shower will peak this evening and has a history of producing a cool display.
This show happens every year when the earth passes through the debris from the parent comet 21/P or Giacobini. The name Draco derives from the constellation Draco, the dragon because the meteors appear to originate from the Draco constellation.
This year on September 10, the parent comet of the Draconid meteors made its closest approach to the Earth and the Sun in 72 years. Despite the parent comet’s close approach, it doesn’t mean the Draconid meteor shower will produce a lot of outbursts. Many have predicted that there will only be a few meteors per hour but it may be worth your time because it is hard to predict and the Draconid meteor showers have a history of producing some fantastic displays.
Another reason you may want to check it out is because it is best viewed as soon as the sun goes down. Unlike other meteor showers you don’t have to wait until the late hours of the night. It is best viewed away from city lights and we have a new moon tonight, so we won’t have to compete with the illumination from the moon.
Skies tonight will be partly cloudy but there should be some breaks that would allow for good viewing. Temperatures will be warm this evening at sunset, temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s.
Meteorologist
Sagay Galindo
