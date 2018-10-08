AP Explains: How Brazil's Bolsonaro used Trump tactics

Perhaps the biggest similarity and likely the one that initially gave rise to the comparisons between Bolsonaro and Trump is that neither man appears to measure his words. In the 2016 U.S. elections, Trump often billed himself as the man who wasn't afraid to say what everyone else was thinking. Bolsonaro shares the same lack of filter. Some of the comments that have gotten him in trouble reflect longstanding ideological positions, like his repeated praise for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship. Other comments may be more off the cuff and a wink at his reputation for shunning the "politically correct," like when he told an audience that he had a daughter "in a moment of weakness" after four sons. Both men "enjoy being outrageous and making statements for shock value," said Paulo Sotero, the director of the Brazil Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington.