John A. Logan College volleyball team goes 3-1 at Lincoln Land Tournament

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The Lady Vols headed to Lincoln Land College where they went against Allen County, Sauk Valley, Frontier College, and Lincoln Land.
Lady Vols went 3-1 this weekend.
Kim Hall led in kills overall with 43, Olivia Hallet had 38, Bryleigh Buchanan had 39, Kam Sillmon had 23 kills, Mallorie Harries had 20 kills over the whole weekend.
Libro Alanis Below led the Vols in digs overall with 61.
Kim Hall pitch in 49 with also Olivia Hallet coming in with 46 digs overall. Shelbey Saye Led in assists with 99, and Taytum Murdock added 75 overall.
The Lady Vols' overall record is now 18-8 and they are 9-0 in conference.
Next week they will be at home for two conference matches on Wednesday, Oct 10 vs Wabash Valley and Thursday, Oct 11 vs Shawnee College.
Scores:
Allen County (Won)
- 25-12 Won
- 25-9 Won
- 18-25 Lost
- 25-14 Won
Sauk Valley (Won)
- 25-15 W
- 25-16 W
- 25-22 W
Frontier College (Won)
- 25-15 W
- 25-12 W
- 25-20 W
Lincoln Land (Lost)
- 23-25 L
- 25-16 W
- 25-18 W
- 20-25 L
- 10-15 L
