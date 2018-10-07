Four injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:05 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on Joppa Landing Road. Gretchen Bowers, 18, of Kevil, Kentucky, was driving when she attempted to avoid an animal in the road and lost control and went off the road. She over corrected and the vehicle overturned before hitting a fence. Bower and her three passengers, Jennifer Koerner, 43, of Kevil, Emma Martin, of Paducah, Ky. and a juvenile were taken to Lourdes hospital in Paducah, Ky.