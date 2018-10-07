First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Tonight and Monday look even quieter with less cloud cover and little chance of any rain. Highs on Monday will again be close to 90°. Tuesday we’ll start to notice a slight uptick in cloud cover and shower chances, but the main event will be Wednesday with a cold front finally pushing through from west to east. Rain will be likely with a chance at some thunderstorms as well…though at this point severe weather does not appear to be a significant threat. But it will turn much cooler and less humid behind this system, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for the latter part of the week and into the weekend!