First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The large-scale pattern across the U.S. features a deep cool trough developing in the far west and a strong ridge in the east. Our weather locally will remain unusually hot and humid for 2 or 3 more days before a strong cold front moves through on Wednesday. Today looks like it will feature a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms….mainly over the hills of Southeast Missouri especially from about Farmington south to Poplar Bluff. Otherwise it will again be sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 80s northwest to the low 90s southeast.
Tonight and Monday look even quieter with less cloud cover and little chance of any rain. Highs on Monday will again be close to 90°. Tuesday we’ll start to notice a slight uptick in cloud cover and shower chances, but the main event will be Wednesday with a cold front finally pushing through from west to east. Rain will be likely with a chance at some thunderstorms as well…though at this point severe weather does not appear to be a significant threat. But it will turn much cooler and less humid behind this system, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for the latter part of the week and into the weekend!
BTW we’re monitoring a tropical depression near the Yucatan this morning that will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. The current official forecast has the Cat 1 hurricane moving ashore somewhere near the Florida Panhandle area on Wednesday, but staying well southeast of the Heartland.
10/7 4 am ba
